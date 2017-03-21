Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on North Richland Hills highway

One person was killed Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car on the Northeast Loop 820 toll road, police said.
The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.
Officers responded to a major accident call shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Northeast Loop 820 toll road, near Rufe Snow Drive.
Police had not released any other details.
Authorities have closed down the eastbound lanes of the toll road as police investigate the wreck.
Police said they anticipate the toll road to be closed for two hours
