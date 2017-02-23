He’s all boy, but will wrestle against girls for a Texas state title. Is that right?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration Pause

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

0:38 Pressure mounts on Horned Frogs for NCAA bid, but 'we're built for it'

0:49 TCU's Dixon: Frogs must grow and get better

0:36 TCU's Schlossnagle impressed by work of two catchers so far

1:02 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson on impact of national championship in his life

0:57 TCU's Dixon breaks down the struggles in Wednesday's loss to Kansas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:47 DACA recipient released after being arrested