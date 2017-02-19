This group has the back of DFW transgender youths: ‘We just want the same rights’

1:02 Transitioning AHHS grad Benjamin Juan on FWISD transgender bathroom policy Pause

0:27 Protest outside GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:33 Fort Worth woman killed in her home

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

0:25 North Richland Hills police were on the scene of a standoff on Shadywood Lane early Friday