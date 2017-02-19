This group has the back of DFW transgender youths: ‘We just want the same rights’

Chelsa Morrison’s tears to turn anger when she talks about the many hurdles facing transgender youths, from being shunned by family, to school districts that refuse to recognize a student’s chosen gender identity, to the goal of some Texas lawmakers of passing a “bathroom bill.”
Morrison, of Grapevine, who has an 8-year-old transgender daughter, is a member of DFW Trans Kids & Families, a group that started having social gatherings about two years ago. But as transgender rights emerged as a national issue, potluck dinners and fun activities for children gave way to advocacy.
“We became accidental activists,” said Morrison
Now they are gearing up for a fight in Austin against Senate Bill 6, Texas’ so-called bathroom bill. They are also among hundreds of parents of trans children who have signed a letter condemning President Donald Trump’s administration. And the group has joined forces with other advocacy groups, including Equality Texas, Lambda Legal and the ACLU.
“We are not going to sit back and let them discriminate against our kids,” said Rachel Adams, another mother in the group. “We can’t sit back and watch it happen.”
Any bill that makes it illegal for a trans person to exist in public (this means everywhere) should be stopped. Trans identities are valid, and deserve the same rights as everyone else.
Melissa Ballard, founder of DFW Trans Kids & Families
In early January, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the filing of SB6, which he described as a public-safety measure that allows businesses to create their own restroom policies and keeps public schools from allowing transgender students to use the facilities corresponding to their gender identity.
“The people of Texas elected us to stand up for common decency, common sense and public safety,” Patrick said in a statement at the time. “This legislation codifies what has been common practice in Texas and everywhere else forever — that men and women should use separate, designated bathrooms.”
Those were fighting words for Morrison, Adams and other members.
The group plans to visit Austin to advocate for gender-nonconforming youths and adults.
They said they voiced their disapproval of newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who they believe will reverse federal guidelines that protect transgender students. Those protections are part of federal Title IX laws.
Last year, the federal government issued a series of guidelines that included transgender people under existing laws forbidding discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex and national origin at school and on the job. The laws are known as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.
“Title IX has been in existence long before Obama,” said Melissa Ballard, who founded DFW Trans Kids & Families. “The guidelines previously sent out during his term were to clarify what was already in place. DeVos or anyone in these Cabinet positions should not fight against basic rights and equality.”
The group’s families come from across North Texas, including Little Elm, Grapevine and the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area. There are about 180 parents and 150 youths and children as young as 3, Ballard said.
“It was purely social,” Ballard said. “It has blossomed into activism.”
Group members said they often find themselves parenting trans youths who have been shunned by their families. They said they are often frustrated with school systems that don’t recognize their youngsters’ gender identities — from locker room issues to paperwork not using the name trans children want to use as identification.
SB6 came months after the Fort Worth school district was the center of controversy because it implemented guidelines to support the district’s anti-discrimination policy and were meant to protect transgender students and other students from bullying and harassment.
SB6 also ensures that businesses have the freedom to determine their own bathroom policies and that no public school can institute a bathroom policy that allows boys to go in girls’ restrooms, showers and locker rooms and girls to go in boys’ restrooms, showers and locker rooms.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Jan. 5
Some critics said they opposed the guidelines as a matter of safety. Patrick called for Superintendent Kent Scribner to resign, saying, “Every parent, especially those of young girls, should be outraged.”
In July, Scribner announced revised transgender guidelines that deal with students case by case.
Members of DFW Trans Kids & Families, who attended a May 10 school district meeting that drew hundreds of supporters and opponents to the guidelines, said they are used to traveling for their cause.
“It’s not that anyone wants special rights for these kids,” Ballard said. “We just want the same rights.”
That theme and personal stories are also being shared in documentaries and videos.
“Transgender people have always been around, whether someone believes this or personally knows one,” Ballard said. “They lead normal lives and just want to be left alone. Equality for all does not mean less rights for a minority.”
Ballard said their message is a universal one: Trans children “are not any different from anybody else.”
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
