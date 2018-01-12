Star-Telegram editor promoted, interim named

Editor Lauren Gustus is being promoted to regional editor for McClatchy’s California and Idaho newsrooms, the Star-Telegram announced Friday.
Tom Johanningmeier, 52, an 18-year veteran of the Star-Telegram who is now managing editor for sports and projects, was named the interim executive editor.
“Tom brings a wealth of experience, a keen and determined news sense, and a dedication to the multimedia reinvention of the Star-Telegram newsroom that will ensure continuity and continued progress,” said Sean Burke, Star-Telegram president and publisher.
The Star-Telegram will soon begin a search for a new executive editor.
Never miss a local story.
In the past six months, the Star-Telegram has launched a successful Texas true crime podcast, challenged secrecy in the local court system and shined a light on the neglected Las Vegas Trail area, which spurred revitalization efforts there.
“I’m proud of the recent public service journalism the Star-Telegram staff has done, and I’m confident it will continue to serve North Texas well into the future,” said Gustus, 37.
Gustus will oversee five newsrooms in California and one in Boise, Idaho, owned by McClatchy, the Star-Telegram’s parent company. She will move to Sacramento and begin her new job in February.
Her promotion was among a number of changes announced Friday by McClatchy, which is based in Sacramento and has more than 30 newsrooms across the country, including The Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and the Charlotte Observer.
The company also announced that Robyn Tomlin, managing editor at The Dallas Morning News, will become regional editor for its Carolina newsrooms.
McClatchy is moving to an editorial leadership structure that the company said will allow it to innovate faster, collaborate more effectively and serve its readers better.
The Star-Telegram continues to reach more people in digital spaces, a key component of any news organization’s future success as it also looks to honor its commitment to print readers. It recently debuted on Amazon’s Alexa, where people can find a daily audio news briefing, and has added newsletters and the podcast.
Additionally, in November, the Star-Telegram won three Lone Star Emmys for its groundbreaking video work on Titletown, TX.
“I’m eager to engage readers on all platforms with meaningful journalism that holds our leaders and institutions accountable,” Johanningmeier said.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
Comments