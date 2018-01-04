How to get local news updates from Alexa

We’ve got an Amazon Echo in our house, which means we ask Alexa – the “personal assistant” that serves as the voice of the smart speaker – lots of questions.
My 4-year-old son asks her to play the Lego Batman movie soundtrack every morning.
The popularity of voice-activated devices, which include the Google Home and a few others, goes beyond the pre-K set. They are used by more than 35 million people in the U.S., and the number is expected to grow after both Google and Amazon highlighted the speakers over the holidays.
The devices can tell you what the weather is for the week ahead, they’ll add items to your grocery list and they’ll remind you to put your laundry in the dryer.
Never miss a local story.
They can also deliver local news as you’re brushing your teeth in the morning or preparing dinner at the end of the day.
You can find Star-Telegram news on any of Amazon’s Alexa products, including the dot and the spot. To listen in, just open your Alexa app and search for “star-telegram” in the “search all skills” box at the top.
You can also listen to our daily news update online at soundcloud.com/news-star-telegram and setting up an alert to receive notification daily.
We know many of you still enjoy the ritual that comes with turning the pages of your local paper, and we’re grateful for your support of the Star-Telegram.
And many of us are exploring new technology in our homes – from timers for our lights to apps that let us know when someone is at the front door.
We know the exploration extends to media consumption – that some people prefer to find their news via Twitter, Facebook, email newsletters and more. We’ve got to be as sophisticated as our audience, and that means ensuring we’re relevant and available to you on the platforms you’re using.
So each weekday we’ll offer you our top stories in about 3 minutes or less. You’ll be in the know on all things North Texas, from breaking news to K-12 education to the latest restaurant openings.
We hope you will give us a listen, or better yet, subscribe to our daily briefing.
Questions about how to sign up? Email Steve Wilson at swilson@star-telegram.com.
Comments