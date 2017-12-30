Just like this past year, we’re committed to covering stories that matter to you in 2018

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 Pause 3:03 Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:03 Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 0:29 TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:37 When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017 As 2017 winds down, we want to thank all of our readers (and viewers!) for sticking with us and allowing us to continue to provide you with accountable and ethical journalism. From the Las Vegas Trail to the Fort Worth Police Department to the Fort Worth ISD school board, here are some of the more important topics we dug into this year. As 2017 winds down, we want to thank all of our readers (and viewers!) for sticking with us and allowing us to continue to provide you with accountable and ethical journalism. From the Las Vegas Trail to the Fort Worth Police Department to the Fort Worth ISD school board, here are some of the more important topics we dug into this year. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

As 2017 winds down, we want to thank all of our readers (and viewers!) for sticking with us and allowing us to continue to provide you with accountable and ethical journalism. From the Las Vegas Trail to the Fort Worth Police Department to the Fort Worth ISD school board, here are some of the more important topics we dug into this year. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com