In Fort Worth alone, there are upward of 900 unsolved cases - mostly murder mysteries - that date back to the 1950s.
Some of the cases are eventually solved, but most just go cold.
True crime reporter Deanna Boyd takes you deep into the most compelling cold cases in North Texas, which leave a victim's family searching for closure and suspects on the loose.
Episode One
Melvin Knox's Secret
Donald Rodgers, 14, died in his best friend's house on Aug. 7, 1973 - shot in the face and stabbed seven times - but was an intruder to blame?