This play was ruled initially ruled a catch by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the fourth quarter against Green Bay in the 2014 NFC Divisional playoffs. It was overturned on instant replay. Now, the NFL is changing the rule to make it a catch in the future.
This play was ruled initially ruled a catch by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the fourth quarter against Green Bay in the 2014 NFC Divisional playoffs. It was overturned on instant replay. Now, the NFL is changing the rule to make it a catch in the future. Ron Jenkins Star-Telegram
This play was ruled initially ruled a catch by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the fourth quarter against Green Bay in the 2014 NFC Divisional playoffs. It was overturned on instant replay. Now, the NFL is changing the rule to make it a catch in the future. Ron Jenkins Star-Telegram

Latest News

Dez Bryant rule set to be approved as NFL will finally acknowledge, 'Dez caught it'

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

March 26, 2018 03:54 PM

Orlando

It won’t officially be called the Dez Bryant rule.

But let’s not let a small detail get in the way of the truth when the NFL finally approves a clearer definition of a catch by officially approving a new rule change on Tuesday.

Per NFL Competition Committee chair Rich McKay, the now infamous Bryant catch that wasn’t in the Dallas Cowboys ‘ 26-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in 2014 NFC Divisional playoffs was the impetus to making many in the league realize that the rule needed to be changed.

“I think Dez Bryant was the start of us realizing maybe something needs to change,” McKay said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vice president Stephen Jones had a similar initial response to the news as most Cowboys fans.

“A little too late,” said Jones with a laugh. “In all seriousness, I do think we’re going, in my mind, to a much better place for our fans, for the game in terms of what we’ve worked on in the competition committee. I think at the end of the day, when everyone is able to get their hands around it, I think it’s going to be better for the game.”

Again, Cowboys fans always knew that “Dez caught it.”

What makes matters worse is that it was called a catch on the field and then overturned on replay because Bryant allegedly didn’t control the ball as he went to the ground.

There is no question the call played a huge role in the Cowboys' devastating loss.

And now the NFL is acknowledging that it should have been a catch, all along.

NFL vice president of officiating Al Riveron presented multiple video examples Monday at the NFL Owner’s meeting of what the NFL planned to do in terms of changes to the catch rule.

Riveron noted that Dez had "control" and then took three steps.

That the ball popped up when he went to the ground as he was reaching for the goal line ultimately didn’t matter.

“Well, that’s a given,” Jones said. “We obviously felt like it was a catch. Big plays in big games obviously come to the forefront. That was a big play in a big game that didn’t necessarily sit well with a lot of fans. Maybe in its truest since of the old word we’re not going to use much anymore if ever again, ‘going to the ground’, I understand why the reversal was made but I do think we’re at a much better place now.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

More Videos

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4 108

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4

Pause
Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth 27

Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth

Keller Egg Scramble 2018 47

Keller Egg Scramble 2018

March For Our Lives: Fort Worth joins worldwide protest 232

March For Our Lives: Fort Worth joins worldwide protest

Video shows violent arrest involving indicted Fort Worth police officer 96

Video shows violent arrest involving indicted Fort Worth police officer

A Puerto Rican tattoo artist finds a new home in Fort Worth 147

A Puerto Rican tattoo artist finds a new home in Fort Worth

Hate Mail with Mac Engel: National Anthem Protests Edition 193

Hate Mail with Mac Engel: National Anthem Protests Edition

Arlington package theft suspect caught on video 50

Arlington package theft suspect caught on video

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players 63

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players

Eggs don't grow on trees, but egg trees can spruce up your Easter decor 109

Eggs don't grow on trees, but egg trees can spruce up your Easter decor

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. These are the 15 guys most likely to end up in Dallas, according to draft experts. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4 108

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4

Pause
Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth 27

Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth

Keller Egg Scramble 2018 47

Keller Egg Scramble 2018

March For Our Lives: Fort Worth joins worldwide protest 232

March For Our Lives: Fort Worth joins worldwide protest

Video shows violent arrest involving indicted Fort Worth police officer 96

Video shows violent arrest involving indicted Fort Worth police officer

A Puerto Rican tattoo artist finds a new home in Fort Worth 147

A Puerto Rican tattoo artist finds a new home in Fort Worth

Hate Mail with Mac Engel: National Anthem Protests Edition 193

Hate Mail with Mac Engel: National Anthem Protests Edition

Arlington package theft suspect caught on video 50

Arlington package theft suspect caught on video

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players 63

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players

Eggs don't grow on trees, but egg trees can spruce up your Easter decor 109

Eggs don't grow on trees, but egg trees can spruce up your Easter decor

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4

View More Video