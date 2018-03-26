Stephen Jones: 'It's not time to talk about Dez Bryant' but conversation will be had

Vice president Stephen Jones said the Dallas Cowboys didn’t sign wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson to push Dez Bryant out.
He said additions have no impact on Bryant’s status and the ongoing saga regarding his contract.
Jones, however, declined to discuss where they are with the Bryant situation, saying it was not time.
But he acknowledged that a conversation still needs to be had regarding Bryant’s $12.5 million base salary for 2018 and his declining numbers over the past three years.
“We’ll talk about Dez when it’s time,” Jones said from the NFL Owner’s meeting in Orlando. “It’s not time.”
Jones said he has not had any discussions with Bryant’s agent.
And when asked what the hold-up is, he said only: “We’ll talk about Dez when it’s time.
Again, Jones said a conversation still needs to take place.
Bryant, who has a cap hit of $16.5 million in 2018, could be asked to take a pay cut.
The Cowboys would save $8 million against the 2018 cap if he's traded or released.
Jones also acknowledged that the additions of Hurns and Thompson doesn’t rule out the Cowboys taking a receiver in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium.
He said Hurns and Thompson were signed to increase the competition at receiver.
Hurns, in particular, was a player new receivers coach Sanjay Lal thought would be a great fit for what the Cowboys are trying to do at the position.
“Well I just think when we take a look at the receivers we just felt like that we have a new coach at that position,” Jones said. “Sanjay has done a lot of work with Will (McClay) and our scouting department and Scott (Linehan) and Jason (Garrett) and just felt like when he became available he’s the type of guy, along with Deonte, the type of guy that certainly can be a guy who can come in and fit what we want to get done as an offensive football team. He’s very competitive. And he’s got great energy. Both of them do in terms of being able to do everything from — obviously No. 1 is catching the ball when you’re a receiver, but they’re willing to do it all, from the blocking to whatever it takes.”
