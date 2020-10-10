How we doin’ guys?

We’ve talked about this all week, but the biggest thing this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys football organization prepares to play the New York football Giants is to control what you can control.

Global pandemic, masks, the election, virtual learning, toilet paper, bars not re-opening, these are all distractions from focusing on the task at hand, which is Sunday’s football game in the National Football League.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants is a tremendous opportunity, not necessarily to win but to put the pieces together the right way.

If you do that, the results will come.

On Sunday, the second-winningest football coach in the history of the Dallas Cowboys professional football franchise returns as the offensive coordinator of the New York football Giants.

The current results: The Cowboys are 1-3, with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Giants are 0-4, and have one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

This game promises to be just a bar fight between two drunks who not only can’t get off the floor, but shouldn’t.

The Dallas Cowboys could use a little Jason Garrett magic right now. It’s all about getting better every day, and moving forward and taking advantage of the opportunity.

If they can do that, they can turn this 1-3 mess into an 8-8 Monet.

In hindsight, Scooter from the Muppets was a positive for the Dallas Cowboys football franchise; the team improved because of the focus on the process of being sound in all three phases of the football game: offense, defense, special teams.

Thus far, the 2020 Dallas Cowboys have not focused well enough on the task at hand, and each player doing his job to the best of his ability. This means there is room to grow.

It’s important to know the guys’ effort this week in practice has been unbelievable. The Cowboys’ practices have been some of the best football practices ever recorded in the history of the National Football League.

What safety Xavier Woods really means when he said there is no way a player can go full speed for 70 plays is just an opportunity to learn what it takes to be a successful football player in the National Football League.

They love Woods, not for his ability not to create turnovers and his role as a key component to one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, but for his spirit and enthusiasm.

He’s going to be a helluva a player in this league for a long, long time ... or at least until they cut him when they invest a sixth-round pick on his replacement.

Losing left tackle Tyron Smith to a season-ending injury is an opportunity for someone else to be a valuable member of this football team, and it’s up to every player and coach to put a great effort out there on Sunday against the Giants.

Now is the time for every member of the Dallas Cowboys football organization to stand tall.

You stand tall through adversity, and you stand tall through success. The latter is a big reason why the Cowboys haven’t stood tall too much in the last 25 years.

Under Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys have shown good parts to their game, and bad parts to their game. What you ultimately want is to do more of the good things, and eliminate the bad things.

So far, the Cowboys have not executed during the critical moments. Or, really, even during the non-critical moments.

What you like is the tremendous spirit the team has shown in allowing the third most yards per game in the National Football League.

You have to respect and admire the courage shown by the offense in turning the ball over nine times, the second highest figure in the NFL.

We’re not here to focus on why these things are happening. That’s a conversation over a glass of lemonade.

This is just a special group of men that allows a league-worst 36.5 points per game.

The Cowboys’ win over the Atlanta Falcons is a tremendous accomplishment. Only three other teams in the first four weeks of this National Football League season have defeated the Falcons.

One thing you need to remember about the Dallas Cowboys, this team comes to work. They love to play football.

Just focus on the process, and doing things the right way. The results will take care of themselves.

Stand tall, and you too can be 8-8.