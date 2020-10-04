Jerry Jones needs to pull rank and force Earl Thomas on the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry, it’s time to clear the room.

Time to show Melatonin Mike who runs the Dallas Cowboys because no one else has the courage to do what no one else in the NFL will do — sign safety Earl Thomas.

What do you have to lose?

Jeff Heath ain’t walkin’ through that door.

Don’t be fooled by another miracle fourth quarter comeback, because this one didn’t work. Jerry Jones’ defense is historically awful.

“In my own words, I’d call it soft. We’ve got to hold ourselves to a higher standard,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “I call this s--- soft.”

No lies here.

What Jerry and 25,000 witnessed live on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium was as bad, if not worse, than any football sin ever committed in the Jason Garrett era.

The Browns averaged 25 points in each of their first three games, but they nearly doubled their output in their 49-38 victory over the Cowboys.

Short of 31 other teams all having to cancel their respective seasons because of COVID outbreaks, nothing is going to save this season for Jerry’s toy ... sorry, team.

This is your defense.

Jerry has signed Greg Hardy, Terrell Owens, Tank Johnson, Pacman Jones, drafted Randy Gregory, but JJ suddenly gets shy over Earl Thomas?

The Cowboys defense is so bad they are at that time when adding Earl is not a sign of desperation but necessity.

As witnessed on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys do not just have the worst defense in the NFL, but one of the worst in the history of the NFL.

The running lanes were so wide for the Browns that the game looked more like a Big 12 contest rather than an NFL matchup. The Browns ran the ball 40 times for 307 yards.

Trailing 14-7 in the first quarter, the Browns scored 34 consecutive points, even though starting running back Nick Chubb left the game with an injury.

With six minutes remaining in the third quarter, the score was 41-14.

The Cowboys rallied with 24 fourth-quarter points, but Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored his third touchdown of the game, this on a 50-yard run where he narrowly eluded Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith for a seven-yard loss.

The Cowboys are only a miracle recovered onside kick against Atlanta away from being 0-4. Instead, they are a gaudy 1-3.

At this point, what is the risk in adding Earl Thomas?

That he will be a locker room disruption? That he will make this defense worse?

The Houston Texans reportedly considered adding the talent ex-Seahawk and Baltimore Raven safety, but the players apparently collectively said no.

Save for a few sacks from end Aldon Smith, no one from the Cowboys is making plays.

The Cowboys turned the ball over twice in the first half, which led to Browns touchdowns.

The Cowboys defense, again, failed to take away the ball once against Cleveland.

Letting safety Jeff Heath go in free agency was met with a yawn and a few high fives, but this run defense needs him.

An average secondary is already missing two starters to injury, Chido Awuzie and Anthony Brown.

The linebackers are terrible. Jaylon Smith can’t get off blocks. Leighton Vander Esch is still hurt. As is Sean Lee.

The interior of the defensive line is bad.

Firing new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan fixes nothing.

The roster lacks players.

Earl Thomas is a player.

Thomas is a short-term gamble that has been a long-term problem for the Cowboys. They don’t invest in safety, and as such get the production they pay for.

This team doesn’t force turnovers, and currently relies on young players whom they want to develop as their own. It’s a noble intention, and clearly not providing any results.

In three straight weeks the Cowboys have given up 39, 38 and 49 points.

Any attempt to spin the Cowboys defense would be a public relations course at Harvard.

The defense is awful, with no sign of improvement.

Mike McCarthy may not want Earl Thomas, but as Jerry likes to say he’s the ultimate say of the Dallas Cowboys.

Clear the room.