Dak Prescott numbers are historic, and that’s a big part of Dallas Cowboys’ issues

The Dallas Cowboys’ are historically bad, and despite what the numbers suggest the quarterback and his gaudy stats are among the reasons for the team’s 1-3 start.

At the rate Dak Prescott is passing he will outperform Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and every other big name in the history of quarterbacks. And Dak’s right arm will fall off in the process.

In 2020, Dak has thrown the ball 201 times through four games. In 2016, Dak had 459 attempts in 16 games.

Right now, Dak is on pace to throw for 6,760 yards, which would shatter Manning’s single season record of 5,477 set with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Dak’s 1,690 passing yards thus far in 2020 are the most through the first four games of any season, and a record previously held by Kurt Warner in 2000 for the St. Louis Rams.

In 2013, the Broncos finished 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl. In 2000, the Rams started 4-0 and made the playoffs.

In 2020, the Dallas Cowboys are 1-3, and only relevant because they play in the NFC East. And, if not for one miraculous comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, this team would be 0-4.

When the Cowboys score, and accumulate these historic passing numbers, matters. It’s a similar issue to last season when they finished 8-8.

Right now, a Jason Garrett 8-8 special looks mighty fine.

More than half of Dak’s historical passing numbers have come after the Cowboys have fallen behind by turn-off-the-game margins.

Cowboys are bad on their first drives

To start the game, Dak and mates are putrid. In four games, they have posted one field goal on all of their opening drives.

On their first four opening drives, they have run 24 plays for 84 yards with five first downs, and Dak has been sacked twice. Three of those 24 plays have been for minus yardage.

The only game in which they took a lead was Week 3 in Seattle, when they led 3-0.

Conversely, the defense has allowed two touchdowns on their opening drive, to the L.A. Rams and Cleveland.

As you will soon see, these are the good times.

Cowboys’ offense doing its part to fall behind

With the exception of the season-opener against the Rams, the Cowboys have fallen behind by at least 15 points in their last three games.

In Week 2, they trailed 20-0 in the first quarter against the Atlanta.

In Week 3, they trailed 30-15 early in the third quarter at Seattle.

In Week 4, they trailed 41-14 late in the third quarter against Cleveland.

Let’s explore, game-by-game.

Week 2 vs. Atlanta

Tied at 0 in the first quarter, the Cowboys went through a stretch where they fumbled the ball three times, and lost two.

They also attempted a pass on a fake punt that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Zeke Elliott, Dak and Dalton Schultz all lost fumbles, and somehow Atlanta only led 20-0 in the first quarter. The lead expanded to 29-10 at the half.

Week 3 at Seattle

Tied at 9 in the first quarter, Dak proceeded to throw a touchdown pass followed by an interception, and lost a fumble on a sack.

The Seahawks turned those into turnovers two touchdowns, and led 30-15 early in the third quarter.

Week 4 vs. Cleveland

Tied at 14 early in the second quarter, both Dak and Zeke both lost fumbles that resulted in touchdowns Browns.

With 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Cowboys trailed 41-14.

In that stretch, the passing game netted 59 yards on 14 attempts, as well as a turnover on downs, and Dak was sacked twice. In this stretch of stench, Zeke ran seven times for 42 yards.

Rally time is Dak time

Starting with their deficits against the Falcons, Seahawks and Browns, the offensive numbers spiked. Interpret these stats how you want.

Down 29-10 at the half versus Atlanta: Dak was 19 of 28 passing for 312 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns.

Down 30-15 in Seattle early in the second half, Dak was 24 of 35 passing for 291 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception, on the game’s final play.

And trailing 41-14 against Cleveland late in the third quarter, Dak was 23 of 30 passing for 275 yards with two touchdowns, and one pick.

Dak’s 2020 stats from the point his team trailed by embarrassing margins reads: 66 of 93 passing for 878 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Those are more than half of his entire season’s statistics.

Statistics can be interpreted in a variety of ways. In this instance, credit Dak and the Cowboys for continually playing.

Also in this instance, historical passing numbers don’t mean much if they come as a result of being down by double-digit margins and result in losses.