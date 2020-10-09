It’s official: Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith will have season-ending neck surgery

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith’s season is officially over.

He will undergo surgery to repair a neck injury next week and will be place on injured reserve.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Smith’s injury is an issue that has been bothering him for some time. He said it is correctable.

But the surgery is necessary for the seven-time Pro Bowler to continue his career next season.

“This is something that needs to be done,” McCarthy said.

Smith played in the season opener before missing games against the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with the next injury. He returned to play against the Cleveland Browns but suffered a setback and is heading towards season-ending surgery.

“Tyron has done any and everything he could possibly do with his condition to play,” owner Jerry Jones said. “The facts are that he’s a 10-year veteran, and this surgery at this time, not after the season, but at this particular time is important for the rest of his career.

“We all agree that he should have the surgery, which will put him out for the rest of the year.”

It’s a huge blow to Smith, who has missed at least three games in each of the previous four seasons due to the injuries, and the Cowboys, who have already lost right tackle La’el Collins to season-ending hip surgery.

Add in the loss to veteran back up Cam Erving to a knee injury in the season opener – though he is expected back soon – and McCarthy said he never had this many injuries to one significant spot.

“I think so, that’s where it’s hard,” McCarthy said. “Injuries are part of life in the NFL. It comes at you in different ways. When it comes at the same position this quickly, it makes the challenge tougher.”

Former undrafted free agents Brandon Knight and Terrence Steele started at left and right tackle in place of Smith and Collins against the Falcons and Seahawks. Knight will most likely go at left tackle against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Who plays right tackle is up in the air due to Steele’s struggles. The Cowboys could use Jordan Mils or the newly-acquired Greg Senat. Another option is moving either left guard Zack Martin or right guard Connor Williams out to tackle as a long-term answer for the season to get the best five linemen on the field.

“This isn’t something that’s sudden to us, but make mistake about it: we’ll have to adjust, and it will be a major adjustment for us,” Jones said.