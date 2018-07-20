A desired change coming for Texas high school officiating, but they need help

The Texas Association of Sports Officials will convene in Plano for its annual meeting this weekend and one of the primary items on the agenda is to propose expanding five-man officiating crews to seven.





The decision to expand to a seven-man crew depends on the coaches, the individual TASO chapters, and the districts. Playoff games often have used seven-man crews in recent years on the higher levels.

Expect 6A and 5A, where districts are larger and it has both the population base and the money, to be able to employ seven-man crews full-time.