These are the Top 11 uncommitted DFW football recruits in 2019

Two-a-days are still weeks away but recruiting has long been in full swing for the class of 2019.

The top six prospects in the state, according to 247Sports, have already committed. Garrett Wilson, the state's top-rated player out of Austin Lake Travis, has given his verbal pledge to Ohio State.

The No. 2 and 3 players in Texas - Kenyon Green, an offensive tackle from Humble Atascocita, and Brian Williams, a safety from Dallas Bishop Dunne - are both committed to Texas A&M.

Theo Wease, the No. 4 player in Texas from Allen, has pledged to Oklahoma, while OT Tyler Johnson (Conroe Oak Ridge) and Jordan Whittington (Cuero) are committed to Texas.

But there is still tons of uncommitted talent left in the state, in particularly right here in the Metroplex.

Here is a look at the Top 11 uncommitted prospects from DFW for 2019:

1. Lewis Cine (Cedar Hill/Trinity Christian), Safety - A transplant from Massachusetts, Cine is ranked as the No. 48 player overall, No. 3 safety overall and No. 7 player in the state, according to 247.

He is projected to commit to Penn State but Georgia, Michigan, and Texas are a few of the teams making a strong push at the moment.

2. Jeffery Carter (Mansfield Legacy), CB - The four-star told the Star-Telegram at The Opening that his Top 4 schools are Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. Keep an eye on Oregon too.

Carter is ranked as the No. 95 player overall, No. 11 CB in the country, and No. 12 player in Texas. He has transferred from Aledo to Legacy, which will strengthen one of the strongest defenses in the state.

3. Dylan Wright (West Mesquite), WR - If you've yet to see highlights of Wright, please do. He's simply unstoppable in 1-on-1 situations.

The four-star is ranked as the No. 127 player overall, No. 24 WR overall, and No. 20 player in Texas. But he'll be much higher across the board by the time the season is finished; at least he should be much higher.

As it stands, the Longhorns are the presumed favorite, but Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU, Arkansas, Alabama, and Auburn are also very much in the mix. He holds 38 offers.

4. Jalen Catalon (Mansfield Legacy), S/CB - An argument could be made that this four-star prospect is the top overall player in the state given his abilities (and success) as both a quarterback and a defensive back.

Catalon will be a defensive back in college though. But he could also play baseball too. He recently told the Star-Telegram that TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas have all given him the green light to play both sports.

He lists a Top 8 of Clemson, Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, and Ohio State.

5. Titus Swen (Haslet Eaton), RB - The District 6-5A Co-Offensive MVP should see his stock soar this season. Though he currently only owns three offers (Arizona State, Kansas, SMU), according to 247, he is ranked as the No. 21 RB overall and No. 45 player in Texas. That speaks to how highly he is regarded.





6. Taurean Carter (Mansfield Legacy), DT - The three-star recently narrowed his college recruitment to TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Arkansas.

7. Jonathan McGill (Coppell), S - The three-star prospect has 21 offers at the moment but it would appear as though Stanford has the inside edge, according to 247Sport's Crystal Ball. The Cardinal hold an overwhelming 83 percent of his predictions.

8. Enoch Jackson (Mansfield Legacy), DT - The three-star DT announced a Top 3 on Sunday of Arkansas, Clemson and Texas Tech. He's rated as the No. 48 DT overall and No. 86 player in Texas.

9. Shemar Pearl (Plano West), DE - The No. 71 player in Texas, Pearl has great size (6-foot-4, 220) and a frame that should easily carry an additional 40 pounds once he gets to college.

Pearl has 11 offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, and SMU.

10 . Tyler Owens (Plano East), S - Keep an eye on Owens as this season unfolds. His stock should rise quite a bit, though he already holds 14 offers.

Baylor is thought to have the inside track on him right now. But UCLA is also heavily in the mix for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety.

11. Langston Anderson (Midlothian Heritage), WR - The three-star versatile athlete, who played out wide and also out of the backfield last season, is the No. 94 player in Texas, according to 247.

He holds 21 offers right now from the likes of Ole Miss, Baylor, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Texas.

The Rebels hold 75 percent of his Crystal Ball projections right now. Texas, which offered in late May, holds the other 25 percent.