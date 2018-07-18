NaNa Osafo-Mensah decides on Texas or Notre Dame

Nolan Catholic 2019 defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is ranked the No. 7 weak-side DE in the nation. Video credit: Super K_TFB
By
Up Next
Nolan Catholic 2019 defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is ranked the No. 7 weak-side DE in the nation. Video credit: Super K_TFB
By

High School Sports

Top two local prospects commit to Adidas All-American Bowl

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

July 18, 2018 10:00 AM

Mansfield Legacy 2019 CB Jeffery Carter and Nolan Catholic 2019 DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah announced on Twitter Monday that they have committed to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl.

Next year’s game will be televised on NBC from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Osafo-Mensah, who committed to Notre Dame over Texas, was originally set to play in the Under Armour All-American Bowl, but switched gears for family reasons.

“I wanted my last high school game to be in Texas,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I wanted my family and all the people that have supported me through my process like coaches, teammates, friends and trainers to be able to not just see me on TV, but have the opportunity to come down to San Antonio and enjoy the event along with me.”

Both 4-star prospects competed in The Opening Finals at The Star earlier this month.

Carter, who transferred to Legacy from Aledo, was ranked the No. 25 player in 247Sports’ most recent Top 2019 football recruits. He has narrowed his college recruitment to Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Osafo-Mensah is ranked the No. 70 player.

The game is set for noon on Jan. 5. Nearly 600,000 people have attended the game since 2000, and its produced 380 NFL draft picks, 134 Pro Bowl selections and 159 NCAA All-Americans.

During last season’s game, Richland LB DaShaun White and Justin Northwest OT Darrell Simpson, both at Oklahoma now, were among the competitors.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Four-star defensive back Jeffery Carter, who transferred from Aledo to Mansfield Legacy, says the Broncos will have the best defense in the state. Carter was a popular man at The Opening on Sunday, as interest remains high on the uncommitted DB.

By

  Comments  