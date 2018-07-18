Top two local prospects commit to Adidas All-American Bowl

Mansfield Legacy 2019 CB Jeffery Carter and Nolan Catholic 2019 DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah announced on Twitter Monday that they have committed to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl.

Next year’s game will be televised on NBC from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Osafo-Mensah, who committed to Notre Dame over Texas, was originally set to play in the Under Armour All-American Bowl, but switched gears for family reasons.

I appreciate all the love I’ve been shown from Under-Armour but, I’ve decided to decommit from the UA All-American game and commit to the Adidas All-American Game!!! #3StripeLife pic.twitter.com/sTvRK3CYz9 — NaNa Osafo-Mensah (@NaNaOsafo2) July 16, 2018

“I wanted my last high school game to be in Texas,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I wanted my family and all the people that have supported me through my process like coaches, teammates, friends and trainers to be able to not just see me on TV, but have the opportunity to come down to San Antonio and enjoy the event along with me.”

Both 4-star prospects competed in The Opening Finals at The Star earlier this month.

Carter, who transferred to Legacy from Aledo, was ranked the No. 25 player in 247Sports’ most recent Top 2019 football recruits. He has narrowed his college recruitment to Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Osafo-Mensah is ranked the No. 70 player.

I am committed to the Adidas All-American bowl game!! #3StripeLife pic.twitter.com/3zDkk5EM0O — Jeffery Carter (@jcarter2133) July 16, 2018

The game is set for noon on Jan. 5. Nearly 600,000 people have attended the game since 2000, and its produced 380 NFL draft picks, 134 Pro Bowl selections and 159 NCAA All-Americans.

During last season’s game, Richland LB DaShaun White and Justin Northwest OT Darrell Simpson, both at Oklahoma now, were among the competitors.