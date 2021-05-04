Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott confident with ankle. ‘I could play in a game right now’

Dak Prescott says he’s ready to go play football right now.

During a brief scrum with media Tuesday the Dallas Cowboys quarterback voiced confidence that he’s progressing swiftly from season-ending ankle surgery after a compound fracture and dislocation during a Week 5 game at AT&T Stadium. Prescott also had a follow-up surgery on his right ankle.

“I’m close. I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful,” Prescott said. “So there’s no doubt that when I need to be successful, when I need to do what it takes to be the field I’m going to do exactly that and the time will be right.”

Prescott, who attended the Texas Rangers game Saturday night at Globe Life Field, said he watched “pretty much all of [the NFL draft].”