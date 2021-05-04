Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott confident with ankle. ‘I could play in a game right now’

Dak Prescott says he’s ready to go play football right now.

During a brief scrum with media Tuesday the Dallas Cowboys quarterback voiced confidence that he’s progressing swiftly from season-ending ankle surgery after a compound fracture and dislocation during a Week 5 game at AT&T Stadium. Prescott also had a follow-up surgery on his right ankle.

“I’m close. I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful,” Prescott said. “So there’s no doubt that when I need to be successful, when I need to do what it takes to be the field I’m going to do exactly that and the time will be right.”

Prescott, who attended the Texas Rangers game Saturday night at Globe Life Field, said he watched “pretty much all of [the NFL draft].”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service