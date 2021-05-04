Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott now a co-owner of this sports bar with Arlington location

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was announced Tuesday as a co-owner of the Louisiana-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco.

He has a 20% stake in Walk-On’s restaurants in Arlington, Las Colinas, The Colony and Waco.

To kick off the partnership, Prescott and Walk-On’s passed out approximately 1,000 meals Tuesday at OurCalling — a nonprofit that serves and builds long-term relationships with the unsheltered homeless of Dallas County.

“Growing up in Louisiana, my appreciation for Walk-On’s not only stems from my own love of the atmosphere and Louisiana-inspired cuisine, but also its greater connection to the Dallas community,” Prescott said in a press release. “Walk-On’s remains a staple in North Texas and I feel tremendous gratitude to be such an integral part of this growing franchise brand.”

“Knowing that the core of this brand includes caring about people and encouraging a team-before-self mentality makes this commitment and partnership an easy decision,” Prescott said.

Former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is a co-owner of Walk-On’s Enterprises, the brand’s parent company. Walk-On’s has over 50 locations across the U.S.

A Walk-On’s opened in Arlington Highlands in 2019.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Dak to the Walk-On’s family,” said Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s CEO and co-founder. “As the face of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak is an icon in the North Texas area, and he fits in perfectly with our brand’s winning culture. ”

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its Louisiana-inspired cuisine to life.

The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as crawfish etouffee, duck & andouille gumbo and Krispy Kreme donut bread pudding.

