Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had second ankle surgery in December, report says

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains ahead of schedule in his recovery from ankle surgery in October to repair a compound fracture and dislocation.

The NFL Network reported on Sunday that Prescott had a second surgery on his right ankle in December to strengthen the ankle and do a cleanup on issues from prior injuries.

Prescott, who missed the final 11 games last season, is still slated to be back and fully healthy for the 2021 season.

Per the NFL Network, the second surgery improved the stability and integrity of the ankle and should accelerate his overall recovery. He’s now walking without issue and doing weight-bearing exercises.

The Cowboys feel so good about his recovery that his health should not have any impact on contract decisions. Prescott is a free agent and the team hopes to sign him to a long-term extension.

If the sides can’t get a deal done before March 9, they will place a second franchise tag on him to keep him on the roster and continue to negotiate.

Prescott played in 2020 under the franchise tag of $31.4 million. The cost of the tag is $37.7 million in 2021.

The sides would have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract or Prescott will play the full season under the tag, unless the Cowboys decide to rescind it before then.

It is in the team’s best interest to get a deal done to potentially lessen the impact on a tight salary cap that will be lower in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.