Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott is last quarterback standing strong from 2016 NFL Draft

And then there was one.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the last man standing.

The blockbuster trade of quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matt Stafford has left Prescott as the only quarterback taken in the 2016 NFL Draft still standing strong with his original team, unbloodied and unbowed.

Every other quarterback has either been traded, benched or cut.

Every last one.

The list, of course, starts with Goff, who was the first overall pick in 2016. He has now been jettisoned to the Lions after the Rams gave up on him.

Then there is Carson Wentz, picked second by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was benched during the 2020 season and will head into 2021 competing for a starting job.

Paxton Lynch was the third quarterback taken in the first round, 26th by the Denver Broncos. He was a bust and is out of the league.

Christian Hackenburg was picked in the second round by the New York Jets. He is out of the league.

Jacoby Brissett was originally picked in the second round by the New England Patriots. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. He spent last season as the backup and is a pending free agent.

Connor Cook was picked in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders. He is out of the league.

Prescott was the next quarterback taken.

It must be noted the Cowboys tried to trade up to take Lynch in the first round and Cook in the fourth before settling on Prescott with their second fourth-round pick.

And of the seven quarterbacks taken after Prescott in 2017, only Nate Sudfeld, Brandon Allen and Jeff Driskell were on an NFL roster in 2020. None were with the original team that drafted them.

Prescott is tied with Goff for the most starts (69) of any quarterback from 2016, despite missing 11 games in 2020 with a fractured ankle.

Prescott’s combined total touchdowns of 130 passing and rushing top all quarterbacks from 2016.

He is also the only one still with a starting job.

The last man standing.