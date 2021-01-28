Is Ohio State’s Baron Browning being scouted by the Dallas Cowboys at the Senior Bowl?

With the NFL Scouting Combine essentially called off as well as private workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Senior Bowl, set for Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, and the week of practices have taken on added importance for the Dallas Cowboys and the league’s 31 other teams.

The Senior Bowl has no players the Cowboys would likely target with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there are tons of prospects the team might consider if they trade down or there could be candidates for later rounds.

The Senior Bowl is the best opportunity to see them up close on the field and do interviews.

Here are five players the Cowboys might be looking at:

Ohio State LB Baron Browning

The Kennedale native could come home as a potential three-down player. He can rush and cover. He led the Buckeyes in tackles in 2020 and he had a sack in the CFP Championship game against Alabama. The Cowboys have concerns at linebacker with Jaylon Smith’s declining play and Leighton Vander Esch’s injuries. Browning is considered a Day 2 prospect.

Florida State DT Marvin Wilson

Wilson was viewed as the top player at his position coming into the 2020 season, but he has slipped down many draft boards due to injuries and the emergence of other players. He remains a top prospect who can stop the run and get to the quarterback, and the Cowboys sure need dominance at tackle. Wilson will not be on the board after the second round.

Central Florida S Richie Grant

The Cowboys must finally invest in the safety position and Grant is an intriguing prospect who has the skill set to be an ideal free safety. Grant had 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles in college. He has the size, range, athleticism to make plays all over the field. He can be a true centerfielder for the Cowboys.

Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike is a late first-round prospect who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. At 6-3, 293 pounds, he is an explosive athlete who has a high ceiling as an under tackle in the 4-3 defense. The Cowboys need to improve their interior pass rush to go with ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melinfonwu

If the Cowboys don’t pick a cornerback at No. 10, Melinfonwu could be a fallback option. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes big, long cornerbacks and, at 6-3, 213 pounds, Melinfonwu fits the mold. He is athletic and physical. He would make a nice pairing with 2020 rookie sensation Trevon Diggs.