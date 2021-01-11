Another Dallas Cowboys question: Where can they upgrade, and how can they do it?

Defense. Defense. Defense.

It was not just about Mike Nolan, last season’s defensive coordinator, and his confusing schemes. The Dallas Cowboys’ inability to stop their opponents in 2020 was also about a lack of talent on that side of the ball.

Remember, for the first time in 31 seasons, no Dallas Cowboys player was selected for the Pro Bowl — even if the game isn’t going to be played.

It is understood that tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin would have made it if healthy. The same is true for quarterback Dak Prescott, who was on pace to shatter the NFL record for passing yards in a season.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was the only legitimate candidate on a unit that desperately needs an infusion of talent in the draft and free agency.

And with the Cowboys having obvious financial issues with the reduced cap and the Prescott contract, the biggest moves they will be able to make will be during the draft.

It all has Jones fit to be tied. “We got to pay defense. We got to pay additional defense this year,” Jones acknowledged, but he is also resigned to the reality of the situation. “Let me say this: The less the cap, the bigger impact will limit us on being able to make contracts.”

The Cowboys own the 10th pick in the first round and could have four picks in the top three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft with an expected third-round compensatory pick for losing cornerback Byron Jones in free agency to the Miami Dolphins last season.

The top needs are at cornerback, safety, defensive tackle and linebacker, but the focus will be on taking the best available defender.

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr is already been mocked to the Cowboys in the first round and would provide a nice tandem with 2020 second round pick Trevon Diggs.

That would be a good start.