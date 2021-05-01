Watch Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott send a message to Texas Rangers fans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott posted a message to fans through the Texas Rangers social media account on Twitter. Prescott attended his first game at Globe Life Field on Saturday night. Texas Rangers via Twitter

The Dallas Cowboys were busy filling out their draft needs Saturday in Frisco but Dak Prescott was back at a stadium.

The quarterback attended his first Texas Rangers game at Globe Life Field Saturday night and posted a message to fans through the Rangers’ social media account on Twitter. The Rangers are hosting the Boston Red Sox this weekend.

“What’s up Rangers fans? What a beautiful stadium. Great energy,” Prescott said in the selfie-styled video with fans and game action behind him. “It’s just how we do it. Straight up Texas.”

The “Straight Up Texas” message is the Rangers’ slogan in 2021. Prescott received a big ovation from fans when he was shown watching the game on the video board.