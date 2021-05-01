Dallas Cowboys’ NFL draft picks include players with serious character concerns

Defense was the theme of the NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys.

But it was also one that comes with a number of players who have had to answer questions about character issues during their time at college.

It started with linebacker Micah Parsons, the team’s first-round pick who was accused of hazing while at Penn State.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph, picked in the second round, transferred to Kentucky after being suspended by LSU before their 2019 Fiesta Bowl game against Central Florida for violating team rules.

But the most serious issues revolved around tackle Josh Ball, picked in the fourth round out of Marshall.

Ball began his career at Florida State and was suspended after an accusation of multiple instances of domestic violence against a former girlfriend, however, charges were never brought against Ball.

In a sworn petition in 2018 Ball’s ex-girlfriend detailed 11 incidents of violence against her and others throughout their 18-month relationship. He was accused of slapping her, throwing her to the floor, grabbing and shoving her in separate incidents.

Ball’s ex-girlfriend sought a protective order and a joint resolution ordering Ball to stay away from her Tallahassee residence and other places she frequents.

Ball transferred to Butler Community College before playing his final two seasons at Marshall.

He said teams asked him about those incidents before the draft.

“That is something in the past. It happened in the past,” Ball said. “Teams have obviously asked about that. Since then I have taken the time to grow as a human being, grow as a man.

“Mentally, you have to be careful about who you keep in your inner circle, people you keep close to you. You really have to see their characteristics and who they are as people and just be cautious of who you let into your life. I am ready to get down to Dallas and get to work, like I said.”

The Cowboys did their homework on Ball and came away comfortable enough to draft him in the fourth round.

For his part, Joseph addressed his issues with the Cowboys. He said he publicly apologized to his LSU teammates for having to miss their bowl game, and said he has learned from his mistake.

Parsons was also never charged with anything. He said he was falsely accused.

“The truth always comes to light, and the Cowboys did their job in digging into it,” Parsons said. “They know I am a high-character player and person. I will be a great addition to the team. I don’t think my man right here [Jerry Jones] would invest in someone he couldn’t trust. I’m glad to be one of those people he trusts.”