Watch Dallas Cowboys fans react to team picking Micah Parsons in NFL draft

Several thousand Dallas Cowboys fans had to wait a few minutes longer than expected.

But for most, a few more moments of a night out at The Star in Frisco was worth it. The Cowboys chose Penn State linebacker Micah Parson with the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft after trading their No. 10 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles minutes earlier.

The fans inside the Cowboys practice facility enjoyed a beer or chomping on nachos, but stopped to erupt with cheers when the pick was announced on the live video boards set up in the arena.