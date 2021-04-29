Dallas Cowboys
‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers
The news that Aaron Rodgers might refuse to play for the Green Bay Packers this season shook up the NFL and blew up social media.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that multiple sources said Rodgers “is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.”
Fans and media members have reacted with a torrent of speculation on Rodgers’ final destination, if not back for a 17th season with the Packers.
Pro Football Talk reported Rodgers’ top three landing spots are the Broncos, Raiders or 49ers.
Rodgers’ recent hosting duties on the television game show “Jeopardy,” and his pending marriage to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley have also been ripe for social media rumors, memes and absurdity.
Comments