‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

Actress Shailene Woodley is engaged to marry Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The news that Aaron Rodgers might refuse to play for the Green Bay Packers this season shook up the NFL and blew up social media.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that multiple sources said Rodgers “is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.”

Fans and media members have reacted with a torrent of speculation on Rodgers’ final destination, if not back for a 17th season with the Packers.

Pro Football Talk reported Rodgers’ top three landing spots are the Broncos, Raiders or 49ers.

Rodgers’ recent hosting duties on the television game show “Jeopardy,” and his pending marriage to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley have also been ripe for social media rumors, memes and absurdity.

More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

I asked an #NFL GM how he would expect the #Packers to respond to Aaron Rodgers’ discontent: “They dig their feet in and make him play or be a game-show host.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 29, 2021

Nothing Aaron Rodgers does is an accident. Saying what he said the day the season ended wasn't an accident. And this happening on draft day wasn't an accident either. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2021

The 49ers passing on Aaron Rodgers in 2005 kicked off the longest smokescreen of all-time. — #Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) April 29, 2021

