Dallas Cowboys select Penn State LB Micah Parsons with 12th pick in NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys moved down two spots in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft to select Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11). adrey@centredaily.com

With the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the only thing the Dallas Cowboys could count on was that they were going to get a good player or a great opportunity in the first round.

They targeted a cornerback but their main focus was getting a top defensive player to help new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn bolster a unit that set a team record for points allowed in 2020 and gave up the second-most yards ever.

With South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II off the board with the eighth and ninth picks to the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, respectively, the Cowboys made the unique decision to trade with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles took Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Cowboys dropped down two spots to 12 and picked up a third-round pick, 84th overall.

They still got a potential difference maker in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons was a COVID-19 opt out in 2020 but he was still best linebacker in the draft. And he bolster a position that has an uncertain future following the retirement of Sean Lee and the team not sure about Leighton Vander Esch for the long haul.

Vander Esch, a first-round pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowler as a rookie, has had an injury-plagued past two years and the team has not yet decided to pick up his fifth-year option.

The Cowboys now have three picks in the third round when the draft resumes on Friday.