How healthy is Dak Prescott? See for yourself in Dallas Cowboys’ workout video

How well is Dak Prescott’s rehabilitation going?

See for yourself in a workout video clip the Dallas Cowboys posted on social media Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the team officially announced its four-year, $160 million deal with the quarterback.

Prescott said during Wednesday’s press conference that he was feeling healthy but declined to put a timetable on exactly when he would be fully recovered from surgery to repair his right ankle. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation during the Cowboys’ Week 5 game and missed the rest of the season.

The video includes the simple message “The grind never stopped” and shows Prescott is doing agility drills and working out with resistance bands at The Star in Frisco.

Prescott sent a message to Cowboys Nation on social media through the Cowboys’ accounts, reiterating his joy about the deal being done and the future.

“I’m a Cowboy forever,” Prescott said. “The future is bright, this year, next, the year after. I can’t wait. I’m healthy. I’m ready to go.”