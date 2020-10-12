‘Go win this for No. 4.’ Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott reacts to Dak Prescott’s injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored moments after Dak Prescott was carted off the field in tears at AT&T Stadium.

Elliott found the CBS camera and held up four fingers in tribute to Prescott, who had emergency surgery to repair the ankle Sunday night and will miss the rest of the season.

It was an emotional day for everyone and left most in a shocked daze despite the Cowboys’ 37-34 win.

Elliott struggled, he admitted, to put the news of the day in perspective after rushing for 91 yards and two scores on 19 carries. During his post-game press conference, he address the moment Prescott was injured, the tribute to his quarterback, the offensive line manning up and the future ahead with Andy Dalton under center instead of Prescott.

Here’s an edited transcript of Elliott’s comments after the game:

Elliott on realizing the Cowboys will not have Prescott for the rest of the season

I mean, it sucks. Yeah, it sucks. Honestly, I know we won, but it just sucks to lose Dak, our leader. I was talking to the guys … this is going to take all of us. It’s going to take all of us to fill that void that we are going to be missing from 4. We just gotta go out there and play for him.

Elliott on the message after Prescott’s injury about focusing and putting it behind you and winning

You know, I grabbed the O Line and told them that the game was going to be on us. We are going to have to grind it out a little bit and they were up to the challenge, open up that big hole, get us in the end zone [on] that drive. Just told that group of guys it is going to take all of us. It’s going to take all of us. We are all going to have to make a play to make sure we go win this for 4, and that’s what happened. We all did.

Can you imagine what Prescott is feeling right now?

No, I can’t. I can’t. But I am going to support him. I am going to be here for him. We all are. This whole team will and we are going to go play for him.

How tough was it to refocus in that situation?

It’s really hard, you know. Like I said, just losing our leader, losing 4, he means so much to this team, so it’s hard. But we knew we had to go out there and do it for him.

Elliott on if he feels more pressure to lead without Prescott

I mean, maybe a little bit. But we have a lot of great guys on our offense. Andy [Dalton] has played a lot of ball. He has an excellent receiving corps. I mean, those guys can play out there, and I think we are all just going to have to do a little bit more.

Elliott on his emotions when he scored right after Prescott’s injury and held up four fingers to the camera in tribute to Prescott

Just pumped. I mean — just losing — losing 4 a couple plays before that, and then finishing that drive off like that. It meant everything. But, yeah, I can’t even think [clearly] right now.

Elliott on Michael Gallup always making big plays in the fourth quarter

He has done everything. He has been so clutch this year. Whenever we need a play he is there to make it. Even on my touchdown run, he had the touchdown saving block. He just goes out there and competes every weekend. When his number is called, he is always ready.

How personal is it losing Prescott?

It’s tough because we came [in] together and through the years, we have become such close friends, and I know how much this means to him and how much being out there for this team means for him. So it’s hard. But all we can do right now is support him. We just gotta support 4 and make sure he is good and go out there and win ballgames for him.

When Prescott got hurt, did you feel number or shock seeing him clutching his leg?

It just looked, felt unreal. You’ve seen how durable 4 has been throughout his whole career here and just how tough he is. It sucks to see a warrior go down like that.

Elliott on what Andy Dalton brings to the team

He’s a vet. It’s hard to kind of put it in words, I’m sorry. I am struggling a little bit right now. When he gets in the huddle, he’s very vocal. He’s ready and it is really assuring that he gets up there with a lot of confidence, and that makes it a lot easier for the rest of this team. But he’s a guy that played a lot of ball. He’s a pro. He does things the right way. We are going to have to figure it out. And go play for 4.

How do you expect the offense will change next week without Prescott and having Andy Dalton with a full week of practice?

I don’t think it will really change much. We will probably [not] have any quarterback runs in. But other than that, we probably won’t change much.