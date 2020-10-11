‘I’ve stayed ready.’ Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton confident filling in for Dak Prescott

It’s Andy Dalton time for the Dallas Cowboys.

The former TCU quarterback was signed in the offseason as insurance should something happen to starter Dak Prescott. Well, unfortunately for the Cowboys, Prescott went down with a horrific ankle injury against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Prescott exited on a cart with tears in his eyes and then was scheduled to undergo surgery later that night. Dalton stepped in and showed his veteran savvy in helping the Cowboys to a 37-34 victory over the Giants at AT&T Stadium.

“You absolutely hate it for Dak,” Dalton said. “The way that he was playing this year, and everything he’s put into it, I hate to see that for him. It’s emotional. You hate that injuries happen in this game. Unfortunately, they’re part of it. Definitely praying for him. This has been a lot of fun to be around him ever since I got here, just to see how he works, see how he prepares. You could see it just in the way he was playing this year. I absolutely hate it for him.”

For Dalton’s part, he looked sharp and ready for the moment. He finished 9-of-11 passing for 111 yards, including a 38-yard pass to Michael Gallup to set up the game-winning field goal. He and Gallup connected on a 19-yard pass prior to the 38-yard play.

It was the 25th game-winning drive of Dalton’s career, and his first with the Cowboys.

“You never want anything to happen, but you gotta stay ready,” Dalton said. “That’s what I’ve done, I’ve stayed ready. You want to have the opportunity to play. I knew the situation I was in. Just trying to do my best to support Dak ... I feel like I was preparing for these moments.”

It was just the second appearance by Dalton for the Cowboys this season. He played two snaps in the Atlanta Falcons game as Prescott was evaluated for a potential concussion.

Prescott has not missed a start in his career (69), but Dalton is expected to start when the Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football on Oct. 19 at AT&T Stadium.

The entire organization has faith that he can get the job done and carry the offense.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Andy has a lot of pelts on the wall,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I expect Andy to keep our offense moving forward. We have great confidence in Andy.”

Dalton, 32, joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal worth $3 million guaranteed this offseason. He can earn up to $4 million in incentives such as a $1 million bonus if he plays half of the season snaps and the Cowboys reach the playoffs. He’d earn another $1.25 million if he plays half of the snaps and leads the Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory.

Dalton spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He became the Bengals’ record holder for career completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).

Prior to his NFL career, Dalton made a name for himself and etched his name into TCU football lore by leading the Horned Frogs to a perfect 13-0 season and Rose Bowl victory during the 2010 season.