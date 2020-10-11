Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
‘Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal.’ J.J. Watt, Tony Romo lament Prescott’s injury

ARLINGTON

Dak Prescott left Sunday’s game in tears on a cart and was taken to a local hospital with a serious right leg injury.

Prescott’s right ankle appeared to be severely twisted and he was in considerable pain. His teammates immediately called for medical help right after the play in which Prescott was tackled on a designed run in the second half.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, doing the game for CBS on KTVT/Ch. 11, winced at the images during the telecast.

“That does not look good, Jim,” Romo said.

Prescott was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Prescott became the first Cowboys quarterback to catch a touchdown pass earlier in the game when a took an 11-yard pass from receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Former TCU quarterback Andy Dalton took over for Prescott. He took a couple of snaps two weeks ago when Prescott left the field after a shot to the head.

The reaction on social media was a mixture of shock and sadness. Prescott has never missed a game since 2016.

