‘Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal.’ J.J. Watt, Tony Romo lament Prescott’s injury

Dak Prescott left Sunday’s game in tears on a cart and was taken to a local hospital with a serious right leg injury.

Prescott’s right ankle appeared to be severely twisted and he was in considerable pain. His teammates immediately called for medical help right after the play in which Prescott was tackled on a designed run in the second half.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, doing the game for CBS on KTVT/Ch. 11, winced at the images during the telecast.

“That does not look good, Jim,” Romo said.

Prescott was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Prescott became the first Cowboys quarterback to catch a touchdown pass earlier in the game when a took an 11-yard pass from receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Former TCU quarterback Andy Dalton took over for Prescott. He took a couple of snaps two weeks ago when Prescott left the field after a shot to the head.

The reaction on social media was a mixture of shock and sadness. Prescott has never missed a game since 2016.

The opposite has been said, but this moment, Dak Prescott, the epitome, and the embodiment of leadership. You don’t cry over things you don’t care about immensely.



Speedy recovery Dak. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/oJHaLgidwZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 11, 2020

And now the reality of football sets in.



This is why they signed Andy Dalton, and now we're really going to see what the future holds for him in 2021 and beyond. There aren't many backup QBs in the league who give you a true chance to compete, and Dallas has one of them. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

I mean, how can you not just be sick to your stomach for this kid.



Brutal. pic.twitter.com/CI9nofCMi9 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

Can 2020 please end. — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) October 11, 2020

The entire Cowboys team is coming over toward Dak Prescott as they load him up onto the cart.



A brutal moment, as he buries his head in a towel, apparently crying. Hugs from several of his teammates. Wow. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020