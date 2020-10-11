Dallas Cowboys
Watch Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys pull off the ‘Philly Special’ against Giants
The Dallas Cowboys finished the first half on a high.
It took a dazzling trick play to give the Cowboys a 24-20 lead on the New York Giants Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys capped a 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass by receiver Cedrick Wilson on a fake reverse handoff he took from Ezekiel Elliott. Wilson connected with Dak Prescott in the end zone for the score.
Prescott is the first Cowboys quarterback to catch a touchdown pass since Danny White in 1985.
