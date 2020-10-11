Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dallas Cowboys

Watch Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys pull off the ‘Philly Special’ against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys finished the first half on a high.

It took a dazzling trick play to give the Cowboys a 24-20 lead on the New York Giants Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys capped a 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass by receiver Cedrick Wilson on a fake reverse handoff he took from Ezekiel Elliott. Wilson connected with Dak Prescott in the end zone for the score.

Prescott is the first Cowboys quarterback to catch a touchdown pass since Danny White in 1985.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
