Watch Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys pull off the ‘Philly Special’ against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys finished the first half on a high.

It took a dazzling trick play to give the Cowboys a 24-20 lead on the New York Giants Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys capped a 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass by receiver Cedrick Wilson on a fake reverse handoff he took from Ezekiel Elliott. Wilson connected with Dak Prescott in the end zone for the score.

Prescott is the first Cowboys quarterback to catch a touchdown pass since Danny White in 1985.

Is this the DALLAS SPECIAL?!



: #NYGvsDAL on CBS

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EaI7PvMdjg pic.twitter.com/2sqggsTpuT — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER