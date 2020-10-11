Dallas Cowboys
‘Has Jerry ever fired a coach in the first quarter?’ Reaction to Cowboys’ ugly start
The Dallas Cowboys were desperate for a fast start Sunday against the New York Giants.
Instead, it was the Giants who jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
The Giants had not scored a touchdown in their previous two games marched 75 yards on seven plays on their first possession to take a 7-3 lead. A few plays later, Kyler Fackrell intercepted a Dak Prescott pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown and 14-3 lead.
The Cowboys (1-3) are in danger of losing to what was considered one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Giants led 17-3 early in the second quarter.
Perhaps a look in the mirror might be necessary later on Sunday.
