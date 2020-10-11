‘Has Jerry ever fired a coach in the first quarter?’ Reaction to Cowboys’ ugly start

The Dallas Cowboys were desperate for a fast start Sunday against the New York Giants.

Instead, it was the Giants who jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

The Giants had not scored a touchdown in their previous two games marched 75 yards on seven plays on their first possession to take a 7-3 lead. A few plays later, Kyler Fackrell intercepted a Dak Prescott pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown and 14-3 lead.

The Cowboys (1-3) are in danger of losing to what was considered one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Giants led 17-3 early in the second quarter.

Perhaps a look in the mirror might be necessary later on Sunday.

God this team sucks — Iron Cheffield (@SeanCBass) October 11, 2020

= Cowboys — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_Journalist) October 11, 2020

Giants average 11.7 points per game. They have 14 on the scoreboard against the Cowboys. The NYG offense has been on the field once. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 11, 2020

Has Jerry ever fired a coach in the first quarter? — Jimmie Tramel (@JimmieTramel) October 11, 2020

Wow! This is truly unreal #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 11, 2020

Meet the Week 5 Cowboys, same as the Weeks 1-4 Cowboys.



Awful defense. Sloppy offense. Turnovers. And trying to dig themselves out of a multiple-possession hole. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 11, 2020

The Cowboys are terrible. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

It appears Jason Garrett is motivated to show somebody what kind of play caller he is...flea flicker and a TE reverse for a TD on 1st drive. — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) October 11, 2020

It’s the most laughable football team I’ve ever seen — Cory Mageors (@inthemageors) October 11, 2020