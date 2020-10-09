What did Jason Garrett say about return to play Dallas Cowboys? You’ve heard it before.

Jason Garrett returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Garrett, who is now the Giants offensive coordinator, was asked for his thoughts on returning to North Texas after spending the previous 13 seasons with the Cowboys, including the past 10 as the head coach.

His response? It was about what we all came to love during his Cowboys’ press conferences. He was vague, unprovocative, and generally mundane. He’s still like an ASMR artist for football fans.

“The biggest thing that we’re all focused on is what we can do to help the New York Giants play as well as we can play,” Garrett said, in direct response to being asked about his return to play the Cowboys. “That’s what we’re focused on as players and coaches. Many people around the league, you have history in another place. You know people on other teams. I obviously spent a lot of time in Dallas and am very grateful for my experience there, all the players I was fortunate to coach, the guys I was fortunate to coach with, and everyone in that organization and really the people of Dallas. They were amazing to me. It was a great time of my life.”

The Cowboys (1-3) have lost their past two games. The Giants (0-4) are looking for their first win.

Garrett said he’ll forever be appreciative of his time in Dallas, but is “excited about this opportunity and trying to help [the Giants] get better.”

He was asked about the Cowboys current defense, which has given up a league high points through four games, and what learning experiences he took to New York from Dallas.

“They have really good pass rushers up front, they have linebackers who can run and guys on the backend who are good cover guys,” he said.

Makes you wonder if he’s actually watched the game film.

“I’m familiar with a lot of the names, but the scheme is really very different. In regards to learning from my experiences in Dallas, I think the biggest thing I learned a long time ago is you have to learn from all of your experiences,” he said. “I was fortunate to play in the league for a number of years, and I tried to learn from every experience I had there, whether it was from a situation or from other players or from coaches. I tried to do the same thing as an assistant coach and as a head coach when I was in Dallas. I was fortunate to be around a lot of really good players. I’m proud of the team we built down there, proud of the coaches we had and really learned from them each and every day. You try to take all of those experiences and grow as a person, grow as a coach, and try to use them as you go forward.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER