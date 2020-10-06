Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in NFL Week 5: TV, line, records

The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of a win after a 1-3 start.

Their schedule may have exactly what they need.

Dallas’ beleaguered defense, which has allowed an NFL-worst 146 points gets a break of sorts with the New York Giants (0-4) up next at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Giants offense, led by former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett who is now New York’s offensive coordinator, is the lowest-scoring team in the NFL with 47 points total in four games. A big problem for the Giants is star running back Saquon Barkley going down with a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Dallas Cowboys (1-3) vs. New York Giants (0-4)

Date: Oct. 11, 2020

Time: 3:25 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11) with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Line: Cowboys -9 (Over/under: 54.5)