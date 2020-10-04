‘Jason Garrett never started 1-3.’ Reaction to Dallas Cowboys loss to Cleveland Browns

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-3 after losing to the Cleveland Browns 49-38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

And if you need reminding, the Cowboys are extremely lucky they’re not 0-4 if not for a one-in-a-million comeback against the Falcons two weeks ago.

The Cowboys defense has allowed an NFL high average 42 points a game the past three weeks. The offense has turned it over an NFL high 10 times (seven fumbles, three interceptions) through four games.

Cowboys fans are not liking what they’re seeing so far in the Mike McCarthy era. Former coach Jason Garrett was let go for a reason.

Starting to think it might not have been "all Jason Garrett's fault" in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1bXwmB3JQt — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 4, 2020

Absolutely but you can’t blame Dak for this loss I’m sorry...you tell me what could Dak done differently? If Dak playing like how he played today I’m taking that every week... FOOTBALL IS A TEAM SPORT https://t.co/vJzIUjEgGU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 4, 2020

Jason Garrett never started a season 1-3 — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) October 4, 2020

Headed home with the W. pic.twitter.com/qM5gxoojNa — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020

Some people will point to the number of injured defenders for the Cowboys, and I will respond that I have next to no faith that it would've mattered.



Do you realize how hard it is to rack up 562 yards and 38 points and lose handily? — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 4, 2020

The Cowboys would be 0-4 if the Falcons didn’t short circuit on an onside kick. pic.twitter.com/yi2jt5Bclb — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) October 4, 2020