Dallas Cowboys
‘Jason Garrett never started 1-3.’ Reaction to Dallas Cowboys loss to Cleveland Browns
The Dallas Cowboys are 1-3 after losing to the Cleveland Browns 49-38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
And if you need reminding, the Cowboys are extremely lucky they’re not 0-4 if not for a one-in-a-million comeback against the Falcons two weeks ago.
The Cowboys defense has allowed an NFL high average 42 points a game the past three weeks. The offense has turned it over an NFL high 10 times (seven fumbles, three interceptions) through four games.
Cowboys fans are not liking what they’re seeing so far in the Mike McCarthy era. Former coach Jason Garrett was let go for a reason.
