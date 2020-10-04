Fumbles have Dallas Cowboys in another big hole against Cleveland Browns

The Dallas Cowboys played another sloppy first half and are looking at a 1-3 record.

Two first-half fumbles led to two touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns who led 31-14 at halftime at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Browns scored on their first possession in the second half to take a 38-14 lead.

Both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott fumbled in the second quarter to give the Browns the ball at the Dallas 34 and the Cleveland 49.

Through the first three games, the Cowboys had allowed 31 points off turnovers, tied for the most in the league Washington.

Myles Garrett is a QBs worst nightmare

Sendejo knocks it out and Taylor jumps on it!



The Browns have turned fumbles by Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliott into 2 TDs in the 2nd QTR & lead the Cowboys 28-14



Entering Wk 4, the Browns had scored 31 points off turnovers (most in NFL) & Cowboys opponents had scored 31 points off turnovers (T-most in NFL w/ WAS)#CLEvsDAL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 4, 2020