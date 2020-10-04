Dallas Cowboys
Fumbles have Dallas Cowboys in another big hole against Cleveland Browns
The Dallas Cowboys played another sloppy first half and are looking at a 1-3 record.
Two first-half fumbles led to two touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns who led 31-14 at halftime at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Browns scored on their first possession in the second half to take a 38-14 lead.
Both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott fumbled in the second quarter to give the Browns the ball at the Dallas 34 and the Cleveland 49.
Through the first three games, the Cowboys had allowed 31 points off turnovers, tied for the most in the league Washington.
