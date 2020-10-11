Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Live updates Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys need a win and if they can’t get it Sunday against the New York Giants, we’ll know just how bad 2020 could get.

The winless Giants and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett (now New York’s offensive coordinator) come to town with the NFL’s worst offense to play the Cowboys’ worst defense at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Follow all of the reporters on the scene with the news, highlights and analysis during the game right here.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service