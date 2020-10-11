Live updates Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys need a win and if they can’t get it Sunday against the New York Giants, we’ll know just how bad 2020 could get.

The winless Giants and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett (now New York’s offensive coordinator) come to town with the NFL’s worst offense to play the Cowboys’ worst defense at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

