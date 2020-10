Dallas Cowboys players including Trysten Hill, right, celebrate a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the first half Sunday against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Hill left the game with a right leg injury early in the second half. AP

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill left the game on a cart with a right leg injury early in the second half Sunday.

In the first half, the Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter left the game on a cart with an Achilles injury.

The Cowboys were already thin at the defensive tackle spot.

The Cowboys lead 24-20 early in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.

D-Line coach Jim Tomsula and teammates consoled Trysten Hill before he left the field on a cart. Not sure exactly what the injury is at this point. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 11, 2020