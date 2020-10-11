Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes down with gruesome ankle injury

What started as a routine run by Dak Prescott became the worst nightmare for the fifth-year quarterback and the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott knew something was wrong as soon as he was tackled after gaining 9 yards on the play.

His right foot got caught in the turf and was turned the opposite direction. He quickly waved his hand for assistance from the sideline.

The injury cart came out and his despondent teammates gathered a visibly emotional Prescott as he sat there for a several minutes being tended to by Cowboys doctors before being lifted on the cart.

On the field next to coach Mike McCarthy was former Cowboys coach and now New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who drafted Prescott as a rookie in 2016 and promoted him ahead of then-starter Tony Romo.

Almost every player on the Cowboys sideline ran on the field to offer well wishes as he was carted off the field, biting on a towel with tears streaming from his eyes.

Several Giants players reached out to greet him as well and he raised his fist in the air to cheers from the crowd as he headed to the tunnel.

The Cowboys announced that Prescott was being taken to the hospital with a serious right ankle injury. Per reports, Prescott underwent surgery to repair a fractured ankle Sunday night.

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former TCU star Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in the offseason, replaced Prescott.

After running back Elliott finished off the drive with a touchdown to make the score 31-23, the Giants kicked a field goal, the fourth of the day by Graham Gano.

And then disaster struck, as Dalton fumbled a bad snap from center Tyler Biadasz.

The Giants recovered and scored on a Devonta Freeman’s 4-yard run.

The Giants converted the two-point conversion to take a 34-31 lead.

Dalton then led the Cowboys to a 40-yard field goal from Greg Zierlein.

After the team’s maligned defense got a stop, Dalton led them to victory.

A 38-yard pass to Michael Gallup was followed by a 19-yard pass to Gallup, setting up a 34-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, giving the Cowboys a 37-34 victory.

The Cowboys ended a two-game losing streak and are now in sole possession of first place in the NFC East at 2-3.

The Philadelphia Eagles are next at 1-3-1 followed by the Washington Football team at 1-4 and the Giants at 0-5.

The question now is how will the Cowboys fair without Prescott presumably for the rest of the season.

They have extra day to figure it out as they face the Arizona Cardinals at home next Monday night on ESPN.