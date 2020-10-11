‘He has all of our love.’ Jerry Jones, social media support Dak Prescott after injury

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones responded to Dak Prescott’s injury that likely ended the quarterback’s season.

Prescott had surgery Sunday night after fracturing and dislocating his right ankle in a gruesome-looking injury in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 37-34 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Just a brutally emotional two minutes for the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/1yXwSRP8nT — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 11, 2020

“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury,” Jones said in a release. “The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.”

Indeed, messages of support, sadness and shock filled up social media, including the biggest stars in the sports world. Downtown Dallas lit up some of its buildings in Cowboys’ blue in tribute to Prescott.

“I know this young man very well,” Jones said. “I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life. And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.”

Jones called Prescott an “inspiration to everyone he touches.”

“He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team,” he said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER