Live updates: Dak Prescott signs multi-year contract with Dallas Cowboys

It took a massive deal, but the Dallas Cowboys are finally holding another in-person press conference.

It’s the first time Jerry Jones et al have held a regular press conference since Mike McCarthy was named head coach on Jan. 8, 20020.

This time, it’s to announce the multi-year, $160 million contract with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, team vice president Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy were on hand to announce the details at The Star in Frisco.

“We saved this homecoming for a very special day,” Jerry Jones said during his opening remarks.

“When I think of the journey Dak has had to get to this point today,” Jones said, “I’m very happy that our team, and our fanbase, and our organization gets to be a part of it.”

Prescott, wearing a checkered blue suit, sat between Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones during the socially distanced press conference.

“I’m overwhelmed with so many emotions right now,” Prescott said. “This is the right fit. I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan. I never dreamed of not being a Cowboy. I’m excited to be here and never leave. This is my home. I’m a Cowboy. This is only the beginning.”

Jones said it took this long to reach an agreement on a deal “because it could,” presumably meaning that the team could take its time within the rules and NFL salary cap obligations to finally sign on the bottom line.

