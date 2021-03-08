Dak Prescott’s brother, teammates share touching reactions to Dallas Cowboys deal

We can finally turn the page on the Dak Prescott contract saga.

The Dallas Cowboys will officially announce a multi-year deal with their quarterback during a Wednesday press conference but much of the terms were reported Monday, beginning with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal can be worth up to $164 million, per source.



The deal includes $66 million to sign and $75 million in year one, the most in NFL history. https://t.co/bt7uBY2v7w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The deal is said to be worth $160 million over six years, with the final two years being voided to help the Cowboys against the NFL salary cap, according to ESPN. Prescott will receive a record $126 million guaranteed and average $42 million a year over the next three seasons.

The deal includes a $66 million signing bonus and $75 million in the first year, an NFL record. It also includes a no-trade and no-tag clause, according to multiple reports.

Prescott’s brother, Tad, posted a touching image of the brothers hugging in celebration of the news on Twitter.

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

Former and current Dallas Cowboys teammates such as Dez Bryant and DeMarcus Lawrence and Texas Rangers player Jose Trevino reacted to the news along with others as the news trended Monday night on social media.

In 14 years with the Cowboys, Tony Romo earned $125M



Dak just got $126M guaranteed. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 9, 2021

Dallas could’ve saved a lot of money if they did this deal a year or two ago. But in the long run, it will still end up benefitting them. Prescott will wind up costing them an average $38.2M/year over the course of 2020-2024.



Come ‘22 or ‘23, that’s going to look like a steal. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 9, 2021

Highest signing bonuses in NFL history:



Dak Prescott - $66 million

Russell Wilson - $65 million

Aaron Rodgers - $57.5 million

Matthew Stafford - $50 million

Matt Ryan - $46.5 million

Joe Flacco - $40 million

Aaron Donald - $40 million https://t.co/iY9HxcpNeJ — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 9, 2021

There is zero doubt: Dak Prescott deserves every penny of that massive contract. I cannot think of another player in the league who draws such gushing, universal praise than him. Works his ass off. Wins. You could not draw up a better face of the franchise. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 9, 2021

Troy Aikman started 68 games in his first 5 seasons, and Dak Prescott started 69 games in his first 5 seasons.



Here's how the two Cowboys QBs stack up in their first 5 NFL seasons:https://t.co/uaXLd8GHqL — Stathead (@Stathead) March 9, 2021

I'm glad Dallas got this deal done with Dak Prescott before Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen top it. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 9, 2021

Hey y'all, guess what... — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 9, 2021

In the same offseason where the QBs taken first and second in his draft class - Jared Goff and Carson Wentz - were traded despite huge cap hits, Dak Prescott wins the second-most lucrative contract in the NFL from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 9, 2021

Some more details on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's four-year, $160 million deal ...



• Max value of $164 million.

• No-trade clause.

• No-franchise-tag provision.

• Up again at 31 years old. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2021

Yo!!!!! @dak!!! Congratulations brotha well deserved... shit I feel like I got paid!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 8, 2021

Congrats to @dak on his new deal. Great work by Todd France making sure Dak got every dollar he deserved! https://t.co/G3WMrlijlg — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) March 9, 2021

Hype for # @dak you did that my boy! — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) March 9, 2021