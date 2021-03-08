Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott’s brother, teammates share touching reactions to Dallas Cowboys deal
We can finally turn the page on the Dak Prescott contract saga.
The Dallas Cowboys will officially announce a multi-year deal with their quarterback during a Wednesday press conference but much of the terms were reported Monday, beginning with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal is said to be worth $160 million over six years, with the final two years being voided to help the Cowboys against the NFL salary cap, according to ESPN. Prescott will receive a record $126 million guaranteed and average $42 million a year over the next three seasons.
The deal includes a $66 million signing bonus and $75 million in the first year, an NFL record. It also includes a no-trade and no-tag clause, according to multiple reports.
Prescott’s brother, Tad, posted a touching image of the brothers hugging in celebration of the news on Twitter.
Former and current Dallas Cowboys teammates such as Dez Bryant and DeMarcus Lawrence and Texas Rangers player Jose Trevino reacted to the news along with others as the news trended Monday night on social media.
