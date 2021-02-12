Dallas Cowboys won’t likely get a deal done with Dak Prescott until NFL sets 2021 cap

It’s Dak Prescott news all time and there appears to be no end in sight until his contract situation is cleared up with the Dallas Cowboys, whether such news is trivial or legitimate.

So buckle up.

Consider just this week, there was the viral news of the Cowboys quarterback erroneously being left out of the team 2021 hype video as well as him shockingly following The Washington Football Team on Instagram.

He is also following Rihanna. Smart man.

ESPN’s Get Up morning show actually did a new hype 2021 video for the Cowboys, “Guess who’s Dak?” that met the social media approval of Prescott’s brother Tad.

In separate interviews with USA Today and The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys’ Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said he believes that a new deal for Prescott will get done, but if he plays on a franchise tag in 2021, it would be the last we see of him with a star on his helmet.

And former NFL executive Mike Lombardi told a local radio show on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys need to offer Dak Prescott around $40 million per year to get a deal done.

And of course, the sight of owner Jerry Jones buying wine in Prosper had some folks joking that he was on his way to Prescott’s home to celebrate. (The quarterback bought a house in Prosper last year.)

Again, there appears to be no end in sight to the Dak talk.

A popular comment from Cowboys fans on social media is: “today would be a good day for the Cowboys to sign Dak Prescott.”

But let’s put some logic on the parameters and the timeline.

The Cowboys were allowed to resume negotiations and thus come to terms with Prescott as soon as the 2021 season ended.

But there is no way they are going to do a deal before the NFL sets the salary cap for 2021 and that may not come until right before the start of the league year on March 17, according to the NFL Network.

That means that number might not be known before the start of free agency on March 15 and thus not before the deadline for the Cowboys to place a second franchise tag on Prescott.

The tag period opens Feb. 23 and ends March 9.

So the Cowboys will likely have to tag him first and then begin negotiations in earnest.

And now CNBC is reporting that the NFL would like to “finalize frameworks” of new TV deals before setting the 2021 salary cap.

The new TV broadcasting deals could be worth more than $100 billion.

What does this have to do with the Prescott negotiations?

Everything.

Remember, the main reason Prescott has been lobbying for a four-year over a five-year deal — the main sticking point in negotiations that caused an impasse last season, resulting in him playing in 2020 on a one-year franchise tag of $31.4 million — is because he wanted to get back on the market sooner in anticipation of the new TV deals that would drive up salaries.

Most importantly, however, is the timing and amount of the 2021 salary cap.

The 2021 NFL salary cap floor was set at $175 million before the season due to the expected massive revenue hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was $198 million in 2020 so that’s a drop of nearly $25 million that teams had no time to plan for.

Most contracts had been structured with the understanding that the cap would go up almost $10 million a year.

It has everyone in a cap crunch for 2021 and that is especially crucial to the Cowboys, who currently don’t have the cap room to carry a $37.7 million franchise tag for Prescott.

It was reported during the Super Bowl that team officials believe the 2021 NFL salary cap will land between $180 million-$185 million per club.

That would be more money on the cap and more room to configure a deal.

Now with the NFL trying to finalize the new TV deals, there is a chance they bump up the salary cap even more by moving some future earnings into 2021.

They may be “robbing Peter to pay Paul” but it also lifts all boats, as team owner Jerry Jones likes to say.

And that is particularly true when trying to do a deal with Prescott.

Getting Prescott signed on the dotted line won’t be cheap.

That was known last year when he turned down a five-year deal worth roughly $35 million annually with $100 million guaranteed.

While there is no indication that he has budged on the four-year length — the Cowboys want to do at least five years to spread out the cap hit — it’s understood by everyone involved that the overall cost of the deal has gone up.

There is little chance he will do a deal for less than the $37.7 million franchise tag.

And with Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes signing deals averaging $39 and $45 million annually, respectively, the value of a franchise quarterback has increased.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones readily has already acknowledged that it will cost more to get a deal done.

That’s well understood by all parties.

But before they get down to the nitty gritty, they need to know what the cap is going to be in 2021.

That may not be until March.

The good news is that any possible increase in the cap for 2021 will give the Cowboys more flexibility to do a deal.

And if they don’t do a deal and he plays on the franchise tag, look out.

A departure in 2022 would be more likely, as a third tag would cost $54 million, which means the Cowboys may have to consider drafting a quarterback in 2021.

Until then, brace yourself for wild daily speculation and assumptions that might go viral.