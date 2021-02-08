Why was QB Dak Prescott left out of a Dallas Cowboys hype video for the 2021 season?

Shortly after Super Bowl LV ended Sunday night, when quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh title in leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys called “next.”

The Cowboys posted a hype video for the 2021 season on Twitter to get fans excited about them officially embarking on their journey for a sixth ring, now that the 2020 season is officially over.

The 32-second video had throwback footage of Hall of Famers Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith. Current players like Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith were featured prominently.

But there was one odd omission.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, the face of the franchise, was nowhere to be found.

Prescott’s absence caused a social media uproar as speculation abounded about his exclusion.

The regrettable and unfortunate truth is that it was a simple oversight by the club’s social media team.

Nothing more. Nothing less.

No message was being sent about the contract impasse between the Cowboys and Prescott or his current status as a free agent.

It was an honest and regrettable oversight by people who aren’t paid the big bucks to make decisions on Prescott’s future with the Cowboys.

And owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones don’t know how to make a hype video to put on Twitter and certainly aren’t into sending messages on social media.

It was a simple mistake, but still very much a bad look and no less regrettable.

How do you leave Prescott out?

Impending free agents Jourdan Lewis, Chido Awuzie and Tyrone Crawford were seen in the video, as was former TCU running back Sewo Olonilua, who logged 35 special teams snaps in two games in 2020.

Yet, no Prescott.

It happened. It’s no big deal.

It will have no bearing on contract talks between the Cowboys and Prescott. They are pushing to sign him.

If they don’t get a deal done before March 9, the team will place the franchise tag on him for the second straight season and continue to negotiate. If they don’t get a deal done by July 15, he will get $37.7 million in 2021.

There are are no concerns about his recovery from a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle that limited him to five games in 2020.

Before the injury, he was leading the NFL in passing yards and on pace to shatter league record for passing yards in a season. Prescott had already become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 yards or more in three consecutive games.

There is no question he will be on the team in 2021, trying to reclaim the franchise’s once-proud championship tradition and pushing for a sixth ring, the first for the club since the 1995 season.

Not having him in the 32-second video was a bad look.

Nothing more. Nothing less.