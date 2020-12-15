Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 15, TV, time, line, records

The Dallas Cowboys will try to win consecutive games for the first time in 2020 when they host the San Francisco 49ers at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Niners have won four of six on the road, including wins at the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. In fact, the Niners swept the NFC West-leading Rams this season. San Francisco has lost their past two games to the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team. Both were “home” games played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., because of pandemic restrictions in Santa Clara, Calif.

This game was originally scheduled for NBC’s primetime Sunday night slate but flexed to noon because of their losing records.

Dallas has won five of the past six meetings, including the last 40-10 in San Francisco in October 2017. The Cowboys lead the all-time series with the 49ers 18-17-1.

Dallas Cowboys (4-9) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-8)

When: noon Sunday

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: CBS (KXAS/Ch. 11) with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: 49ers -3 (Over/under: 45.5)

