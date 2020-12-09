Flexed out! Biggest sign yet that the Dallas Cowboys have lost their primetime shine

America’s Team is not good enough for Football Night in America.

The NFL has flexed the Dallas Cowboys’ Dec. 20 game against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers out of NBC’s primetime window and into a noon start at AT&T Stadium.

Adding to the disrespect, the NFC East rival New York Giants will host the Cleveland Browns in place of the Cowboys-Niners.

The Cowboys (3-9) and Niners (5-7), both currently in last place within their respective divisions, will kick at noon and air on CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11). ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move on Twitter.

Dallas has lost six of its past seven games, including a 34-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday night. San Francisco has lost four of five, including 34-24 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The Cowboys have historically provided strong television ratings, even in down seasons. But both teams have been plagued by injuries this season and coupled with the Niners’ losing record, it appears the NFL would prefer to showcase potential playoff-bound teams.

Three of the Cowboys final four games will have noon starts, including against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

NFL has flexed Week 15 Browns-Giants game to Sunday night on NBC. Niners-Cowboys moves to 1 ET on CBS. Jets-Rams kicks off that day at 4:05 ET on FOX. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2020

No better reality check for Jerry than this https://t.co/nnzMgIbpf3 — Schuyler Dixon (@apschuyler) December 9, 2020

Giants-Browns flexed over 49ers-Cowboys in Week 15...just as we all expected coming into the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 9, 2020