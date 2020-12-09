Dez Bryant hosts virtual wine party after COVID test sidelines him against Cowboys

Dez Bryant was supposed to play his first game against his former Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

Instead, he was forced to watch it with a glass of wine in hand. By the end of the night, it seems, thousands were joining him.

The former Cowboys All-Pro was a late scratch from the Baltimore Ravens’ roster after he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before kickoff. The news was a surprise, especially for Bryant. He questioned the validity and timing of the test in a series of posts on social media during the Ravens’ 34-17 win at M&T Bank Stadium.

I’m not drunk yet.. I only had one glass of wine... I’m getting my business stuff together to share with you all lol — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Bryant briefly flirted with retiring on social media in the heat of the moment after learning he couldn’t play Tuesday. But he quickly reconsidered and settled in with a glass of wine. Or two. He encouraged his 3.5 million followers to join him.

“I’m about to drink some wine and cope,” Bryant posted on Twitter. “If you guys are with me tonight post your glass of wine.”

By the end of the game, nearly 2,000 fans had responded, including many featuring bottles or glasses of wine.

Hopefully, Bryant steers clear of coronavirus symptoms … and a hangover.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A vibe - was looking forward to seeing you out there tonight. Hopefully you’re back next week! pic.twitter.com/jKerfIriPg — Adam Gase Out Account (@ABuford17) December 9, 2020

To finishing the semester and taking my last final today pic.twitter.com/HCZPpCUqoV — Brooklyn Vaughan (@vaughanbrooklyn) December 9, 2020

All I needed was an excuse! Thank you and cheers pic.twitter.com/KAV0p2xN30 — lakeitha (@MizzHappy1) December 9, 2020

We are identical twins right now... https://t.co/912lCQc9w9 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Speak ya mind bro... hit me pic.twitter.com/NIPaJHdcmE — tuesdays are my favorite days (@slotmoorerchine) December 9, 2020

Luv Dez!!!! I’m already on one... pic.twitter.com/YwutjoTk5f — Euro Tye (@EuroTye) December 9, 2020