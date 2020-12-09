Dallas Cowboys
Dez Bryant hosts virtual wine party after COVID test sidelines him against Cowboys
Dez Bryant was supposed to play his first game against his former Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.
Instead, he was forced to watch it with a glass of wine in hand. By the end of the night, it seems, thousands were joining him.
The former Cowboys All-Pro was a late scratch from the Baltimore Ravens’ roster after he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before kickoff. The news was a surprise, especially for Bryant. He questioned the validity and timing of the test in a series of posts on social media during the Ravens’ 34-17 win at M&T Bank Stadium.
Bryant briefly flirted with retiring on social media in the heat of the moment after learning he couldn’t play Tuesday. But he quickly reconsidered and settled in with a glass of wine. Or two. He encouraged his 3.5 million followers to join him.
“I’m about to drink some wine and cope,” Bryant posted on Twitter. “If you guys are with me tonight post your glass of wine.”
By the end of the game, nearly 2,000 fans had responded, including many featuring bottles or glasses of wine.
Hopefully, Bryant steers clear of coronavirus symptoms … and a hangover.
