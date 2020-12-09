Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Troy Aikman leads chorus of criticism as Dallas Cowboys’ season, future appears lost

The Dallas Cowboys will finish below .500 for the first time since 2015 after being defeated by the Baltimore Ravens, 34-17, Tuesday night.

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox commentator Troy Aikman led a chorus of criticisms aimed at the Cowboys, especially the defense. Dallas allowed 294 yards rushing on a whopping 7.9 yards a carry. It’s the fourth time this season the Cowboys have allowed more than 200 yards rushing, including yielding a franchise-record 307 yards to the Browns on Oct. 4.

The loss drops the Cowboys (3-9) two games behind the first place New York Giants and Washington Football Team in the NFC East with four games remaining. The Cowboys play the Bengals in Cincinnati at noon Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say this is necessarily over, but it’s hard to keep saying that when you’re not winning football games,” Aikman said as the Ravens took a decisive lead in the fourth quarter. “I just don’t know where this organization … where they go. There’s just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason.”

The Cowboys finished 8-8 in 2019. The last time they finished below .500 was 4-12 in 2015, a season in which Tony Romo only played in four games because of injuries.

