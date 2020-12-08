Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates

The Dallas Cowboys are finally back on the gridiron after 12 days since their last game on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys play the Baltimore Ravens at 7:05 tonight at M&T Bank in Baltimore. The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was postponed because the Ravens’ previous game was delayed after a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.

Of note, it’s the first time former Cowboys’ receiver Dez Bryant will face his old team. The Ravens have lost three consecutive games, including 19-14 to the Steelers last Wednesday. Dallas is coming off a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.

Follow all of the news, updates and scores right here from the reporters on the scene.

